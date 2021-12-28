Jennifer Lawrence Says It Was ‘Really, Really Hard Filming With Jonah Hill’

Alamy

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that Jonah Hill made it ‘really, really hard’ to film Netflix’s latest hit, Don’t Look Up.

The 31-year-old actress opened up about the process of filming the dark comedy, which she and Hill star in alongside the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet and Chris Evans.

Lawrence, who plays astronomer Kate Dibiasky in the flick, explained how Hill’s character, Jason Orlean, is ‘the worst’ and how it was really hard to not ‘ruin’ every take when filming with him.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Lawrence noted how Hill’s character is not only the president’s son, but ‘also the Chief-of-Staff, which some might think is nepotism,’ VT reports.

Lawrence said:

It was really, really hard filming with Jonah, and just not ruining take after take, laughing. We one time dedicated an entire day to him just improv-ing insults at me. It was amazing.

The star noted how many of Hill’s lines were unscripted, and how he and ‘Meryl were the only ones who should do that kind of improv,’ despite all the cast getting involved.

‘I mean, he’s just a comedic master’, she stated.

The film was directed by Adam McKay and sees Lawrence and DiCaprio take on the role of astronomers trying to warn people about the end of the world.

When asked what she wanted viewers to take away from the film, Lawrence resolved it was ‘a really fun, hilarious way to laugh at ourselves’.

However, she explained how the ‘biggest thing’ for people to take away is ‘to stop handling information the way that we do now, where there’s like the truth and science and then politics, or you know, personal feelings involved.

‘You know, we should all just be on the same page of, you know, taking care of our planet, and taking care of mankind. World peace would be my hope.’

Don’t Look Up is available to watch on Netflix