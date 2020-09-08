Jensen Ackles Is Keeping Dean Winchester's Car When Supernatural Wraps CW

After 15 long years, I’m sure it’s hard for the Supernatural cast to tell where their characters end and their real selves begin.

Advert

It makes sense then, that Jensen Ackles would want to keep Dean Winchester’s car when the series wraps.

Fans of the much-loved show probably felt a sense of relief when production was halted following the coronavirus outbreak, as it meant creators were temporarily prevented from shooting the final episodes.

Production has now restarted, however, and it’s time to face facts; Supernatural will come to an end in October. It’s a sad truth, but at least the series will always be there for re-watching, and fans can rest assured that not every bit of the characters will be lost after the finale.

supernatural CW

Advert

Ackles, who plays one of the monster-hunting Winchester brothers in the series, revealed he’s taking home one of Dean’s most prized possessions: his iconic, 1967 Chevrolet Impala car.

Obviously the prop isn’t something the actor can sneakily slip into his jacket, so he assured Digital Spy he’d got permission to become the car’s official owner.

Ackles explained:

As far as taking something on the final day, I will definitely be taking something that I’ve had my eye on since day one of Supernatural. But it’s okay, I’m not stealing it. I got permission. I begged and begged and pleaded for years, but I finally got it this year. They’re going to let me drive home the Impala.

Supernatural fans will know that Dean’s Impala played a big part throughout the series’ 15 seasons, acting as the family car that the Winchester boys use as their means of transportation. Dean refers to the vehicle as ‘baby’, and Ackles’ desperate need to take it home makes clear that he isn’t acting when he expresses his love for the car.

Jared Padalecki, who plays Ackles’ on-screen brother Sam, won’t be leaving empty handed either, though he was more secretive about the mementos he’s keeping hold of.

He commented:

Advert

I have tons of sh*t! I have a few trinkets that will stay with me forever that won’t be missed by the production.

Supernatural car CW

In April, Ackles revealed the cast and crew were one day into their second-to-last episode when production shut down. He described the halt as like pressing ‘a giant pause button’, adding: ‘I just keep chalking it up, we were 15 years in and it’s the show that will never end.’

Unfortunately the show will inevitably end, but it will continue to live on through every fan, every re-watch and every time Ackles takes his ‘baby’ out for a spin.