Jensen Ackles Ready To Return For Supernatural Reboot

Jared’s already got another show lined up, and I’ve got a few stokers in the fire. So we’re gonna knock this out and try to do it justice.

I’ve always thought that there’s a possibility of, you know five years down the road, getting the call saying ‘Hey let’s do a little short order action for a streaming network’ and bringing it back for six episodes… and I do feel like this isn’t the long goodbye right now. I feel like this is… let’s hang this in the closet for now, and we’ll dust her off down the road a bit.