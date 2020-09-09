Jensen Ackles Ready To Return For Supernatural Reboot
After 15 seasons, Supernatural is coming to an end. However, Jensen Ackles isn’t saying goodbye.
The CW show will cruise into its final episodes in October, having been delayed due to the current pandemic. The Winchester brothers have been on our screens since 2005, but soon they’ll be gone.
Unless executives come a-calling, that is. While fans prepare to mourn the loss of a TV institution, Ackles (who plays Dean, alongside Jared Padalecki as Sam) hasn’t ruled out returning in the future.
During a recent appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the 42-year-old conceded that the ‘the ship has already sailed on this being the last season’. However, he’s open to the possibility of reprising the role somewhere down the line.
Ackles explained:
Jared’s already got another show lined up, and I’ve got a few stokers in the fire. So we’re gonna knock this out and try to do it justice.
I’ve always thought that there’s a possibility of, you know five years down the road, getting the call saying ‘Hey let’s do a little short order action for a streaming network’ and bringing it back for six episodes… and I do feel like this isn’t the long goodbye right now. I feel like this is… let’s hang this in the closet for now, and we’ll dust her off down the road a bit.
You can listen to the full podcast below:
Supernatural will air its final episodes – which will see the brothers go up against God himself – on October 8 in the US, with the season finale set for November 19.
CreditsInside of You with Michael Rosenbaum/YouTube
