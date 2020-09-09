unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Jensen Ackles Ready To Return For Supernatural Reboot

by : Cameron Frew on : 09 Sep 2020 14:59
Jensen Ackles Ready To Return For Supernatural RebootJensen Ackles Ready To Return For Supernatural RebootWarner Bros./CW

After 15 seasons, Supernatural is coming to an end. However, Jensen Ackles isn’t saying goodbye. 

Advert

The CW show will cruise into its final episodes in October, having been delayed due to the current pandemic. The Winchester brothers have been on our screens since 2005, but soon they’ll be gone.

Unless executives come a-calling, that is. While fans prepare to mourn the loss of a TV institution, Ackles (who plays Dean, alongside Jared Padalecki as Sam) hasn’t ruled out returning in the future.

SupernaturalSupernaturalWarner Bros./CW

During a recent appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, the 42-year-old conceded that the ‘the ship has already sailed on this being the last season’. However, he’s open to the possibility of reprising the role somewhere down the line.

Advert

Ackles explained:

Jared’s already got another show lined up, and I’ve got a few stokers in the fire. So we’re gonna knock this out and try to do it justice.

I’ve always thought that there’s a possibility of, you know five years down the road, getting the call saying ‘Hey let’s do a little short order action for a streaming network’ and bringing it back for six episodes… and I do feel like this isn’t the long goodbye right now. I feel like this is… let’s hang this in the closet for now, and we’ll dust her off down the road a bit.

You can listen to the full podcast below: 

Supernatural will air its final episodes – which will see the brothers go up against God himself – on October 8 in the US, with the season finale set for November 19.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Dean Winchester, Jensen Ackles, Now, supernatural, The CW, TV

Credits

Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum/YouTube

  1. Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum/YouTube

    JENSEN ACKLES (2020) | Inside of You Podcast w/ Michael Rosenbaum #supernatural #insideofyou

 