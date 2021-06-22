Jeopardy Slammed For ‘Misogynistic’ And ‘Outdated’ Clue

Jeopardy Productions, Inc./PA Images

Jeopardy is facing calls to ‘apologise to millions’ after using a ‘misogynistic, outdated’ clue on a recent episode.

The long-time game show, in which the answers of participants are the questions themselves, has attracted criticism for reducing a serious condition to a ‘funny name’ and miseducating viewers.

The clue read: ‘Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is also known as Grinch Syndrome because this organ is too small.’

POTS is a ‘blood circulation disorder’ with a number of symptoms, including ‘lightheadedness (occasionally with fainting), difficulty thinking and concentrating (brain fog), fatigue, intolerance of exercise, headache, blurry vision, palpitations, tremor and nausea,’ according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Importantly, while a person’s heart rate may increase, causing shakiness, forceful or skipped heartbeats and chest pain, ‘the structure of the heart itself is normal.’ Viewers quickly called out Jeopardy, with one user writing: ‘My daughter has suffered from POTS for five years! She isn’t a Grinch she is a WARRIOR!!! You need to apologise to the millions who suffer daily!’

‘Can confirm, I have pots, and was extremely physically fit when it went suddenly from mild to severe. As a surprise to nobody, my heart is of normal size. This is absolute Bologna,’ another wrote.

‘Also wtf pretty sure my POTS is not caused by having an abnormally small heart? Otherwise I am certain the cardiologists would have mentioned this to me during my ultrasound or my other Dr when they diagnosed me w POTS… no mention of small heart size ever made,’ a third tweeted.

‘Hey Jeopardy I was diagnosed with POTS after contracting COVID-19 and subsequently developing #LongCovid I guarantee you that my heart didn’t suddenly shrink two sizes. Dysautonomia is brutal, life limiting and sorely misunderstood. Shameful. Disability is no laughing matter,’ a fourth wrote.

Dysautonomia International, a non-profit organisation that raises funds for research and promotes awareness of disorders of the autonomic nervous system, slammed Jeopardy for not having any credibility.

‘Promoting outdated misogynistic terms to describe a debilitating autonomic nervous system disorder that impacts millions of Americans is not cool. We request an apology on behalf of our community. Do better,’ it wrote.

‘Grinch syndrome is an offensive term. Can you imagine Jeopardy making light of cancer or MS patients with a ‘funny’ name for their debilitating health condition? Not acceptable. We’d love to see real questions about the autonomic nervous system,’ it added.

Jeopardy has yet to respond to the criticism.