Jeremy Clarkson Returning To Top Gear For First Time Since 2015

PA Images/BBC

Jeremy Clarkson is set to return to Top Gear for the first time since his departure in 2015.

Clarkson, 60, will make an appearance on the motoring show this evening, April 7, as part of a special tribute episode for the late Sabine Schmitz.

Nicknamed the ‘Queen of the Nürburgring’, Sabine was a professional motor racing driver for BMW and Porsche who had also worked as an occasional Top Gear host. Sabine sadly died from cancer in March at the age of 51.

PA Images

A synopsis for the episode, which is already available to stream via BBC iPlayer, reads:

Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris, Paddy McGuinness and former hosts, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May, Matt LeBlanc and Rory Reid, join well-known figures from the world of motoring to share their fondest memories of their colleague Sabine, Queen of the Nürburgring.

In a press release, Top Gear’s Executive Producer, Clare Pizey, said:

We send our heartfelt condolences to Sabine’s partner Klaus and her family whose loss is so much greater than ours. We had to pay a special tribute to Sabine as she was a such a big part of our Top Gear family and we will never forget the joy we had working with and knowing her.

Clarkson left Top Gear abruptly in the aftermath of a physical altercation with a producer. His co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May followed suit, and the trio have since gone on to create a new series on Amazon Prime, The Grand Tour.

Top Gear: A Tribute to Sabine Schmitz will air Wednesday April 7 at 7.30pm on BBC One.

