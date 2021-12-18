Jeremy Clarkson Takes Aim At Paddy McGuinness In Top Gear Dig

Alamy

Just when you thought Jeremy Clarkson was going to stay on his farm, he’s now had a dig at his Top Gear replacement Paddy McGuinness.

Clarkson made the comments after McGuinness claimed the show had better ratings with him at the centre, which was in response to Clarkson’s comments about the news series of A Question of Sport.

Clarkson hit back, saying he doesn’t know who McGuinness is, while also criticising the reboot of A Question of Sport, which McGuinness hosts.

It almost seems like he does know who McGuinness is.

Clarkson took to Twitter to ask:

What on earth has happened to Question of Sport?

To which McGuinness responded:

The same thing that’s happened to Top Gear JC. New personnel, bigger ratings. Love you.

Clarkson then continued the back and forth in The Sun, saying:

I didn’t know who the man hosting Question of Sport was. I thought, ‘What the f*ck am I watching? What is this programme?

The Grand Tour host then explained that he was surprised to find out McGuinness hosted both Top Gear and A Question of Sport.

Alamy

Clarkson continued:

A large number of people who I didn’t know were all shouting, ‘What has happened to Question of Sport?’ And then it turned out the man in the middle of it all does Top Gear.

However, Clarkson has revealed that he proceeded to brush up on his knowledge of McGuinness.

He explained:

I read a piece about him the other day, and he seems a nice enough chap but christ, Question of Sport… it’s a long way from Bill Beaumont isn’t it?

McGuiness took the reins of A Question of Sport earlier this year, when Sue Barker stepped down after 24 years hosting it, while he has been hosting Top Gear since 2019. Clarkson was dismissed from hosting Top Gear in 2015 after accusations of verbal and physical abuse.