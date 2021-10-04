Jerry Seinfeld Apologises For ‘Sexual’ Undertones In Bee Movie

Alamy/Paramount Pictures

Jerry Seinfeld has apologised for ‘uncomfortable’ sexual undertones in his 2007 animated film, Bee Movie.

In Bee Movie, which is aimed at young children, Seinfeld, 67, voiced a bee by the name of Barry B. Benson, who ends up – by strong insinuation – becoming attracted to human florist Vanessa Bloome (Renée Zellweger).

Parents watching with their kids were at times a little weirded out by the implied romantic tension between a bee and a human woman, which was made so very obvious that Vanessa’s boyfriend even became jealous of their bond.

Paramount Pictures

Now Seinfeld has reflected on some of the weirder aspects of this onscreen relationship, apologising during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Seinfeld told Fallon, ‘ I apologise for what seems to be a certain uncomfortable subtle sexual aspect of the Bee Movie,’ adding that this was ‘really was not intentional’.

He continued:

After it came out, I realised it’s not appropriate for children. Because the bee seemed to have a thing for the girl. And we don’t really want to pursue that as an idea in children’s entertainment.

Check out the interview for yourself below:

During a 2017 interview with the New Statesman, screenwriter Spike Feresten stated that while viewers tend to be either ‘entertained or repulsed’ by this particular narrative thread, an ‘interspecies love affair’ isn’t exactly something they wanted to sell to kids.

Feresten said, ‘Often, we would lose sight of those characters in the room. They would just be Barry and Vanessa, and we would write this dialogue for Barry and Vanessa, and read it over and have to remind ourselves, well, this is a tiny bee saying this, and the tiny bee is fighting with her boyfriend, so let’s dial it back to friend, and make it less romantic, because it’s getting weird.’

You can stream Bee Movie on Netflix should you wish to see more from Barry and Vanessa.