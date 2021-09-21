Jessica Rabbit’s ‘Politically Correct’ Make-Over Leaves Fans Fuming

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

For many fans of Who Framed Roger Rabbit? (1988), particularly those of a certain age, she is fondly remembered as their first crush.

An animated femme fatale with flirtatious eyelashes and a long swishy mane of red hair, Jessica Rabbit was inspired by legends of Hollywood’s Golden Age, from Rita Hayworth to Lauren Bacall, and has since become iconic in her own right.

However, a recent makeover has left some fans frustrated by notable changes to one of the most well-known sex symbols in animation, having tossed her glitzy red nightclub dress aside in favour of a more modest trench coat.

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Disneyland’s Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, which opened in 1994 in Mickey’s Toontown, has long featured Jessica languishing in the trunk of a car, tied up and helpless.

According to Disneyland, the ride is described as a ‘race through Toontown in search of Jessica Rabbit’, following ‘Roger Rabbit as he attempts to rescue his beloved wife Jessica Rabbit from the evil henchman known as the Weasels’.

However, changes are afoot at the Anaheim, California, park. The cartoon temptress was recently removed from the car and replaced with acid barrels. This shake up is apparently in keeping with a new storyline that is set to give Jessica a bit more agency.

Walt Disney Imagineering is working towards a ‘more relevant’ reboot for the ride, complete with a new narrative that will see Jessica take up an active role as a private investigator, Orange County Register reports.

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

A poster set to be displayed beside the ride reads:

Citing the recent return of the Toon Patrol Weasels as the main driver behind the recent sharp rise in crime statistics throughout Mickey’s Toontown, Jessica Rabbit has determined it is past time for her to throw her fedora into the ring by starting her own private investigations service. While taking inspiration from long-time friend and legendary Toon Detective Eddie Valiant, Jessica shows that she certainly means business.

While I think this sounds like a reasonably intriguing storyline, some fans have been left nothing short of incensed, cartoon steam practically coming out of their ears with fury.

One Mouse House fan website user fumed:

This is an outrage, the worst Disney decision since they closed Mr Toad’s Wild Ride in Disney World in 1998. But maybe I take these things seriously, unlike managers at Disney.

Another wrote:

Disney redesigning Jessica Rabbit is everything that’s wrong with companies trying to progressive, just sad.

Of course, Jessica Rabbit the character hasn’t actually been changed and you can always still watch Who Framed Roger Rabbit? on repeat should you wish to see her without her new jacket on.