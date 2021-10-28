Jesy Nelson And Barack Obama’s Unlikely Pairing Baffles Fans

Alamy

Worlds are set to collide this week when two global icons meet for the first time, and the pairing has caused something of a stir on social media.

One was until recently a member of the biggest girl group since Destiny’s Child, the other… well, the other is Barack Obama.

The former president and former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson are set to grace each other’s presence – albeit virtually – for the first time this Friday, October 29, when both make an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

During Friday’s show Nelson is scheduled to perform her controversial debut solo single Boyz, while Obama is appearing alongside Bruce Springsteen to promote the duo’s Spotify podcast series Renegades.

The Graham Norton Show is famed for its occasionally oddball celebrity combinations, with A-list Hollywood stars frequently finding themselves sandwiched on his sofa alongside mid-tier British celebs they’ve clearly never heard of.

The format has brought us some iconic moments, like Jennifer Lawrence crying with laughter over a Jack Whitehall anecdote, or Greg Davies causing Ryan Gosling to utterly lose it with his bathroom tales.

But this week’s episode takes the cultural clash to a whole new level, with Obama, Springsteen and acting royalty Dame Judi Dench sharing the spotlight with not only Nelson, but everyone’s favourite late-noughties rapper Tinie Tempah.

However, it’s the Obama and Jesy combo that’s got everyone talking, with one person tweeting, ‘How am I on a timeline where Jesy Nelson and Barack Obama are on the same red sofa? Beam me up!’

‘Jesy Nelson and Obama?! Wtf her management are doing the most,’ another wrote, with someone else joking, ‘I’m going to need to see a full reaction video of Barack Obama watching a performance of Boyz by Jesy Nelson.’