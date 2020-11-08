Jim Carrey Resurrects Ace Ventura On Saturday Night Live To Mock Donald Trump PA Images/NBC

Jim Carrey brought back his much-loved character Ace Ventura while impersonating President-elect Joe Biden, all in an effort to mock Donald Trump.

The excessive sketch kicked off Saturday Night Live last night, November 7, after it was announced that Biden had won the election.

Advert 10

With Carrey in character as Biden, Maya Rudolph as vice president Kamala Harris and Alec Baldwin as Trump, the trio played out their version of events in the aftermath of the election.

Check out the sketch below:

Carrey gave a comedic acceptance speech, aiming a dig towards 77-year-old Biden as he said:

Advert 10

I honestly kinda can’t [believe I won]. It’s been so long since something good happened. I’ve never felt so alive and I’m barely alive.

Rudolph referred to Trump’s refusal to admit defeat as she assured viewers that ‘unlike President Trump, we do accept the results’, and Carrey quipped that they ‘weren’t mad at them’.

Jim Carrey on SNL NBC

He then made a callback to his time as Ventura, adopting the character’s mannerisms and elongated words as he noted, ‘This is one of those situations in life where there must be a winner and a loser.’

Advert 10

Ace Ventura fans will likely remember a similar quote from the film, in which he tells his dog, ‘Unfortunately, in every contest, there must be a loser.’

Ace Ventura Warner Bros.

Speaking as Biden, Carrey had said that they must act ‘graciously in victory’, but he and Rudolph backtracked on that stance almost immediately by making ‘L’ signs on their foreheads.