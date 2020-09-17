Jim Carrey To Play Joe Biden In New SNL Season

jim carrey to play joe biden in SNL 1 PA Images

By now you’ll have no doubt seen Alec Baldwin’s hilarious Donald Trump impersonation and the incredible Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live, but what about Joe Biden?

The Democratic presidential nominee’s shoes are pretty big ones to fill, so it’s apposite an icon of comedy should get his name on the ballot. Jim Carrey will be the show’s Joe Biden heading into its new season, and more importantly the election.

SNL showrunner and executive producer Lorne Michaels made the announcement yesterday, September 16, saying Carrey will bring ‘energy and strength’ to the role.

Jim Carrey PA Images

‘Jim Carrey is going to do Biden,’ Michaels confirmed in a new interview with Vulture, while also confirming Baldwin will return as Trump and Rudolph as Biden’s running mate Harris. ‘Hopefully it’s funny,’ he joked.

The 75-year-old producer noted that it all came about after Carrey made his interest in the role known to the SNL team, stating: ‘There was some interest on his part. And then we responded, obviously, positively.’

It seems the actor will have to meet certain conditions though, with Michaels adding:

But it came down to discussions about what the take was. He and Colin Jost had a bunch of talks. He and I as well.

PA Images

This won’t be the first time Biden will have appeared in the show though; throughout SNL‘s 45th season, the Democratic nominee has been portrayed by three different people.

Woody Harrelson played Biden three times, starting with the season premiere in September 2019, with Michaels stating: ‘Obviously Woody did Biden on the first show last season and did it brilliantly.’

Jason Sudeikis also stepped into Biden’s shoes once more during RuPaul’s episode in February 2020, after first taking on the role during Barack Obama’s presidency.

jason sudeikis joe biden snl NBC

However, Michaels noted that they had to carefully consider who played the politician this time around because of the coronavirus restrictions currently in place, which prevent people from travelling back and forth.

‘Part of it also is whoever does it has to basically relocate to New York because of quarantine,’ he explained. ‘So, there were a lot of factors involved in that. But I’m thrilled Jim’s doing it.’

Harrelson last month hinted at this being the reason he wasn’t going to return this season, telling NME he was approached ‘two or three times’ but was unable to do it. ‘[It] would probably be smart to have people who were definitely going to show up,’ he added.

woody harrelson biden snl NBC

Whatever the reason, I personally can’t wait to see Carrey take on the role.

Saturday Night Live returns on October 3.

