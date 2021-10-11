Jimmy Carr Calls Heckler A ‘F*cking R*****’ Before Getting Him Kicked Out Of Show

Alamy

An audience member was kicked out of a show after he heckled Jimmy Carr and was resultantly called a ‘f*cking r*****’ by the comedian.

The comedian was performing at the Lighthouse arts centre in Poole for his Terribly Funny show, when an audience member voiced the opinion that the 8 out of 10 Cats star actually wasn’t ‘terribly funny’.

The incident occurred on October 8, and an audio recording of Carr calling out the heckler and having him removed from the venue has since gone viral.

Another member of the audience said the heckler was disruptive even prior to the clip that was recorded.

While it is unclear in the recording just what the heckler was telling Carr, the 49-year-old comedian can be heard telling security to ‘stop negotiating’ with the unruly audience member. He commands that the heckler be taken out of the ‘f*cking building’ and that his security, run by a man named Stephen, ‘does not give a f***’, The Independent reports.

‘You’ve done this to yourself mate. If it’s any consolation, then I’ll keep the money,’ Carr concluded, as the man was escorted from the premises and stopped from recording on his mobile phone.

Audience member Mary Pope, who was sat near the unruly man at the time of the incident, told Dorset Live he had not initially been abusive, and that his group had just been ‘annoying thinking everyone was enjoying their constant interactions’. She noted how the man had resultantly just been ‘interrupting Jimmy’s flow and the audience’s enjoyment’.

Other member of the audience, Craig Horrocks, said that the heckler was ‘literally dragged’ from the building.

According to Tom, from Wimborne, Carr’s security guard Stephen was cheered on by the rest of the audience as there was a ‘scuffle’ and ‘scrap’ to remove the disruptive man.

A member of the audience stated:

This is the only time I’ve seen Jimmy get angry and I’ve been to a lot of his shows. He was clearly very upset. The heckler was given several chances, with Jimmy warning him throughout the show and even assigning a member of staff to sit with him. He dealt with it in a very funny way, but definitely upset the atmosphere.

Carr apologised profusely for the interruption to the performance and the show – as it must – went on.

Carr’s Terribly Funny tour is next set to take place today, October 11, in London at the Savoy Theatre and will conclude on December 19, at Manchester‘s Apollo Theatre.