Jimmy Fallon Responds After Not Properly Crediting TikTok Dancers In Addison Rae Segment

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Jimmy Fallon has responded to backlash his show received for not properly crediting TikTok dancers in a segment with Addison Rae.

Rae featured on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon at the end of last month, where the 20-year-old was set the challenge to perform eight viral TikTok dances.

Advert 10

Once the segment aired on March 26, viewers were quick to point out the original creators of the viral dances, a large majority of whom were Black, were failed to be given credit. Arguably, the segment implied Rae had made the dances up herself.

Watch it here:

Sharing the clip on his Twitter, one person replied, ‘Stealing from black entertainers and having white “creators” regurgitate it to the masses is American history 101,’ while another Twitter-user called on Fallon to ‘do better’.

Advert 10

They wrote, ‘So you invite a white girl to do these dances instead of the creators. Cool. Remember all the ally talk you were talking about? It starts with this type of stuff. DO BETTER.’

Another wrote:

This would have been the perfect opportunity for you to lead by example and in giving Black creators their due credit. This opportunity could have been huge for them. But no, you chose to display a white girl who’s already got a damn career doing this sh*t. This sucks, do better.

A fourth person said, ‘Why didn’t you invite the original Black creators to show you and highlight them?’

Advert 10

Advert 10

In the wake of the backlash he’s received, Fallon addressed the issue and invited the original creators to feature on the show.

The 46-year-old said on the recent episode, ‘On our last show before break, we did a bit with Addison Rae where she taught me eight viral TikTok dances. Now, we recognize that the creators of those dances deserve to have their own spotlight. So right now, some of the creators will join me to talk about how their dance went viral and then perform the dance themselves.’

Fallon then spoke to the likes of Mya Nicole Johnson and Chris Cotter, who were behind a viral dance of Cardi B’s Up, and Keara Wilson, who choreographed moves to Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage.

Advert 10

Rae has also since addressed the kickback her Tonight Show segment received and shared Fallon’s interview with the TikTok dance creators, saying she was ‘so happy’ they had been highlighted.