Jimmy Kimmel Causes Outrage With Controversial Vaccine Remark In Late-Night Show Return
Jimmy Kimmel has sparked outrage after making a controversial joke about those who haven’t been vaccinated.
Kimmel made these remarks during his return episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, having taken a break from the popular talk show over the summer months.
Although fans were pleased to see his return, it wasn’t long before Kimmel angered some viewers with his thoughts on how anti-vaxxers should be treated.
Kicking things off, Kimmel admitted the the studio audience that he’d assumed things would be ‘back to normal’ once he was back in the studio, jesting that he was planning to ‘get back to French kissing the guests’.
Kimmel then turned his attention to the alarming number of anti-vaxxers who are treating themselves with horse de-wormer, often having to seek medical help after accidentally poisoning themselves in the process.
Expressing his hopes that his audience had enjoyed their labour day weekends, Kimmel noted that it hadn’t been ‘a fun labour day weekend Covid-wise’, with the number of new cases being up by nearly 300% from one year ago.
Laying into those he describes as ‘pan-dimwits’, Kimmel said:
Dr. Fauci said if hospitals get any more overcrowded they’re going to have to make some very tough choices about who gets an ICU bed.
That choice doesn’t seem so tough to me. Vaccinated person having a heart attack? Yes, come right in, we’ll take care of you. Unvaccinated guy who gobbled horse goo? Rest in peace, wheezy.
Laughs and a few cheers were raised among members of the studio audience. However, not everyone found the quip quite so funny, and many people found Kimmel’s comments to be a little too cruel given the current serious situation.
One person tweeted:
What if I have a heart attack and am not vaccinated? Or get into a horrible accident? Where are we drawing the line?
Another said:
Debating who should should not get care in the USA or the level of care received is a very scary slippery slope.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently had to repeat a warning, urging members of the public to avoid using ivermectin, or horse de-worming medicine, as a treatment for coronavirus.
Ivermectin has not been authorized or approved for the treatment of coronavirus in either humans or animals, and the FDA has warned that ‘high doses can be highly toxic in humans’.
If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online
