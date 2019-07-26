Jimmy Patton, The Third Chuckle Brother, Dies Aged 87

BBC

The third Chuckle brother, Jimmy Patton, has died aged 87.

Jimmy was a regular on the show The Chuckle Brothers with the infamous comedy duo. His death comes just 12 months after Barry Chuckle passed away from cancer in August 2018.

Patton got married two years ago to Amy Philips, who was 59 years younger than him, and the couple lived together in South Yorkshire.

The news of Jimmy’s death was shared on the Chuckle Brothers’ official Facebook page.

They wrote:

I just thought I’d let you know that the Chuckle Brothers older Brother Jimmy Patton has sadly passed away. Jimmy was a big part of chucklevision and the stage shows where he played the character No Slacking. RIP Jim Lad. And No Slacking.

The Chuckle Brothers Official/Facebook

No cause of death has been given.

Along with his younger brother Brian, Jimmy made a name for himself appearing in the children’s TV show ChuckleVision along with, of course, their two younger brothers Paul and Barry. While Paul and Barry were known as the Chuckle Brother, Jimmy and Brian were known as the Patton Brothers.

Jimmy was known for his catchphrase ‘No Slacking’, which he would often shout at other characters in the show.

Jimmy was born in Kent, but grew up in Rotheram. After school, he went straight into acting, making a career for himself appearing in pantomime, before his younger brother joined him a few years later.

Last year, Jimmy spoke to The Sun about Barry, who he had seen just two days before his death.

Jimmy said:

We are all devastated. Barry had bone cancer which had spread to his lungs. He was ill for years, but kept it hidden. We knew about it, but kept it quiet, and all the family are really hurting right now.

Jimmy is survived by his wife, Amy Philips.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.