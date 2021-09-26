Jimmy Savile To Be Played By Steve Coogan In New Drama

Alamy

Stan and Ollie actor Steve Coogan has been cast in an upcoming drama as infamous paedophile Jimmy Savile.

Savile passed away in 2011, though a string of inquiries followed as authorities looked into allegations of abuse at hospitals, schools and the BBC. It was later uncovered that he had sexually abused hundreds of children and women at the height of his fame.

Investigators have speculated the former Top of the Pops host preyed on as many as 500 vulnerable victims, and a BBC-led inquiry into his actions found he had molested at least 72 children, some as young as eight years old.

Now, the story of Savile’s life will be detailed in a new BBC One drama titled The Reckoning, with Coogan in the starring role.

According to the BBC, the mini-series will follow the former presenter as he rose from his ‘working-class origins to become one of the biggest stars of British television, but in death has become one of the most reviled figures of modern history following revelations of extensive and horrific abuse’.

Coogan will portray the host’s early years in the dance halls of northern England, through to his career with the BBC and into his twilight years, when speculation about his actions began to catch up with him.

The BBC has stressed it will treat the story with ‘sensitivity and respect’ by working closely with those whose lives were impacted by Savile, and by drawing on ‘extensive and wide-ranging research sources’.

The Reckoning is set to ‘examine the impact his appalling crimes had on his victims and the powerlessness many felt when they tried to raise the alarm’, as well as how Savile’s status as a well-known figure allowed him to ‘hide in plain sight’.

Coogan has admitted that taking on the role of Savile was ‘not a decision [he] took lightly’, though added, ‘Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively an horrific story which – however harrowing – needs to be told.’

Also commenting on the series, Executive Producer Jeff Pope said, ‘The purpose of this drama is to explore how Savile’s offending went unchecked for so long, and in shining a light on this, to ensure such crimes never happen again. Steve Coogan has a unique ability to inhabit complex characters and will approach this role with the greatest care and integrity.’

The series is set to be directed by Sandra Goldbacher and produced by ITV Studios.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.

