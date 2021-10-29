Jimmy Savile’s Nephew Condemns BBC Over Harrowing New Drama Starring Steve Coogan As Paedophile

Alamy

Jimmy Savile’s nephew has slammed the BBC for ‘glorifying’ the serial paedophile with Steve Coogan’s new drama.

The Reckoning was announced in late September, starring the Alan Partridge actor as Savile in a mini-series about his life; rising from ‘working-class origins to become one of the biggest stars of British television, but in death has become one of the most reviled figures of modern history following revelations of extensive and horrific abuse.’

The former Top of the Pops presenter’s heinous crimes against countless victims first fully emerged in 2011, including children as young as eight years old.

Guy Marsden, Savile’s nephew, has criticised the BBC for profiting off Savile’s story when the broadcaster was earlier condemned for his behaviour. Former BBC Director-General George Entwistle earlier offered a ‘profound and heartfelt apology on behalf of the BBC to every victim’.

‘I was stunned when I heard about the BBC programme as none of his family were ever consulted about it as far as I know. I can’t believe the organisation, which turned a blind eye to his activities for all those years, is now profiting, ultimately from glorifying his story,’ he told The Sun.

‘No doubt they’ll be selling the programme around the world for huge profits. They shouldn’t be making it…. the BBC says it will be portraying Savile’s victims in an accurate and sympathetic light, but have they spoken to any of them to ask their opinion? I doubt the programme will point the finger at their own shocking failings.’

On taking on the role, Coogan said it wasn’t a ‘decision [he] took lightly… Neil McKay has written an intelligent script tackling sensitively a horrific story which – however harrowing – needs to be told.’

‘No doubt a large cheque helped,’ Guy added. ‘Everyone knows the Savile story, why does it need to be told? All it does is open old wounds.’ He believes the story should be ‘wiped from history… this programme should never be broadcast in respect to his victims.’

The show’s director Sandra Goldbacher said, ‘The Reckoning is a unique opportunity to give Savile’s survivors, the people who inspired this project, a voice. I feel sure that Steve Coogan’s powerful performance as Savile will create a debate around how the cult of celebrity cloaked him from scrutiny.’

