Jingle Jangle Overtakes The Christmas Chronicles As Netflix’s Highest-Rated Festive Original

by : Saman Javed on : 18 Nov 2020 15:22
Move over, The Christmas ChroniclesJingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey has taken the title of Netflix’s highest-rated festive original.

The film, which was released on November 13, follows the journey of a toymaker, who was left bitter after an apprentice once betrayed him, as he rediscovers his passion for making toys with the help of his granddaughter.

Following in the footsteps of true classics like The Grinch, or A Christmas Carol, the story is about a one-time Christmas lover losing hope, only to have it reignited in time for the big day.

Watch the trailer here:

The heart-warming 2020 release has already garnered an impressive 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, despite only being released earlier this month.

Other highly-rated films that we recommend include The Christmas Chronicles, Let It Snow, The Princess Switch, The Knight Before Christmas and A Very Murray Christmas.

Jingle Jangle is now the top-rated Netflix Christmas Film on Rotten Tomatoes, tied with Klaus.

Klaus follows the spoiled son of the Royal Postmaster General, who has been trying to flunk out of the postman academy.

He is then sent away to a distant town with a goal of delivering 6,000 letters. Here, he meets Klaus – also known as Father Christmas – and the pair enter into an unlikely partnership.

Netflix has announced that The Christmas Chronicles Part Two will be coming later this month – November 25 – while you can watch The Princess Switch: Switched Again from tomorrow.

Christmas ChroniclesChristmas ChroniclesNetflix

Other festive films that are new to the platform this year include Operation Christmas Drop (November 5) and Angela’s Christmas Wish (December 1).

