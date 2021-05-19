JJ Abrams Producing New Batman Animated Series For HBO
JJ Abrams is set to produce a brand new Batman animated series, alongside executive producers Bruce Timm, who co-created Batman: The Animated Series, and The Batman director Matt Reeves.
Produced by Warner Bros., the series – titled Batman: Caped Crusader – is set to ‘tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City,’ while also being a ‘thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman’s noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters.’
In a joint statement, Abrams, Timm and Reeves said they ‘are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back.’
Sam Register, president of WBA and Cartoon Network Studios, stated:
Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans.
It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in J.J., Matt and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy.
The critically acclaimed Batman: The Animated Series ran on Fox Kids for 85 episodes from 1992 to 1995, and saw Kevin Conroy lending his voice to the iconic character of Bruce Wayne.
Tom Ascheim, president of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, added: ‘It is always fun to feed the insatiable appetite fans have for all things Batman.’
Batman: Caped Crusader marks the most recent animated DC project for HBO Max, with Harley Quinn having been moved over to HBO Max for its upcoming third season following a well-received two season run on DC Universe.
