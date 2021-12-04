JK Rowling Reveals New Book And Teases Title In Cryptic Tweet

Alamy

People are trying to work out the name of JK Rowling’s new book after she posted a cryptic tease on Twitter.

The Harry Potter author’s most recent works are The Ickabog, which she described as a ‘political fairytale… for slightly younger children’, and The Christmas Pig, a story ‘about being lost and being found, about loving and being loved, about what stays with us and what falls away’.

While clearly still keen on catering for younger bookworms, Rowling also writes more adult novels; for example, Troubled Blood, which many criticised for perpetuating harmful myths about the transgender community, echoing the regular backlash to her views on trans people.

Rowling recently responded to a fan’s tweet, which read, ‘It’s perfectly ok, if you give us Strike news today.’ This is in reference to her Cormoran Strike series, which she writes under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, a combination of Robert F. Kennedy and a childhood name she’d invented for herself, Ella Galbraith.

‘New book finished, out next year,’ she replied, with a black heart emoji and adding, ‘Name clue!’

The Rowling Library has already thoroughly investigated the clue, believing her tweet to be teasing Ink Black Heart, the sixth instalment in the Cormoran Strike series after Troubled Blood, Lethal White, Career of Evil, The Silkworm and The Cuckoo’s Calling.

The Hogwarts Professor also indicated this was the case, discovering Ink Black Heart to be registered as a trademark under several familiar companies connected to her past books.

Also, there’s the small matter of Rowling confirming it herself when a fan guessed it. ‘Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner,’ she wrote.