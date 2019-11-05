Warner Bros.

The third instalment of Fantastic Beasts will finally start production next Spring, so grab your wands and gather up your magical creatures – unless you’re a No-Maj, of course.

It will be a long time coming for fans of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, as the gap between Fantastic Beasts films appears to be ever-increasing.

We first met Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander in 2016’s Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, and he returned last year to get caught up in the Crimes of Grindelwald, but the third movie isn’t set to arrive until November 2021.

Hopefully it will be worth the wait, though, as Fantastic Beasts 3 will take us to the new territory of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, as Deadline reports.

Eddie Redmayne will be back in the role of Newt, alongside Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore, and Ezra Miller as Credence/Aurelius Dumbledore.

Alison Sudol and Dan Fogler are also set to make a comeback as their characters Queenie Goldstein and Jacob Kowalski respectively, and last October it was confirmed Johnny Depp would be reprising his role of the antagonist wizard, Gellert Grindelwald.

Another returning character will be Professor Eulalie ‘Lally’ Hicks, played by Jessica Williams. Hicks made a brief appearance in The Crimes Of Grindelwald as a teacher at the American magic school Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but she is set to have a more prominent role in the upcoming film.

Given the title of the film series, the star-studded cast will no doubt be joined on their adventures by numerous mischievous, mystical and mind-boggling creatures, many of which will probably find a home in Newt’s briefcase.

Production for Fantastic Beasts 3 was initially meant to start this past July, but it was postponed following criticisms of The Crimes Of Grindelwald.

Warner Bros. boss Kevin Tsujihara addressed the criticisms during an LA Times interview in March, when he admitted ‘the second film didn’t perform as well as the first.’

However, he said they were determined to make the next instalment better, adding:

I think we know what we need to do to get the third film hopefully even better than the first one. And J.K. Rowling is really working hard now on that third script, and we’re going to get it right. She has an incredible vision of where she wants to go with this that is incredibly exciting.

Author Rowling is producing the upcoming film alongside David Heyman and Steve Kloves.

Fantastic Beasts 3 is expected to arrive November 12, 2021.

