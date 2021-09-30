JK Simmons Cast To Play Another Psycho In New Movie

Stage 6 Films/Sony Pictures Releasing

JK Simmons has allowed himself to take on the role of a ‘truly scary bad guy’ in a new movie titled The Woods.

Simmons appears to have made a habit out of playing less-than-likeable characters during his lengthy acting career, with perhaps one of his best-known performances being that of Spider-Man antagonist J. Jonah Jameson, who has it out for our friendly neighbourhood hero.

He took teaching to the extreme as he berated Miles Teller’s character in Whiplash and repeatedly tortures and murders Andy Samberg’s Niles in Palm Springs, and after having proved he’s more than capable of portraying psychopathic tendencies, he’s back to take on the role of a killer sociopath.

Starring Simmons alongside Allen Leech and Fernanda Urrejola, The Woods tells the story of a teenage girl who is suffering from anxiety due to a tragic event from her past, and who finds herself hunted through the woods by a sociopath on a murderous rampage, Deadline reports.

Despite having already made numerous disturbing appearances, Simmons has expressed his delight at taking on the role of a true villain as he ‘didn’t want to play any truly scary bad guys when [his] kids were young, partly because of how it might affect them if they saw the film and also because [he] didn’t want to bring that energy home with [him] after an intense day on the set’.

Now that his children are in college, however, Simmons isn’t holding back.

The thriller is set to be directed by Michelle Schumacher from a screenplay she co-wrote with Carolyn Carpenter, and given how scary Simmons has already proved himself to be, the film will likely not be for the faint-hearted.