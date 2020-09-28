Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Have Baby Son And Name Him River PA Images

Actors Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara have welcomed their first baby son into the world, naming him River.

If it seems familiar, the infant’s name is a tribute to the Joker star’s late brother, who tragically passed away at the age of 23 in 1993.

Neither Phoenix, 45, nor Mara, 35, have officially confirmed the pregnancy, often keeping their private lives rather secretive. However, news emerged yesterday, September 27, concerning the name of their first child.

Rooney Mara Joaquin Phoenix

The news was first announced by filmmaker Viktor Kossakovsky – the director of Gunda, a film on which Phoenix is an executive producer. While speaking at the Zurich Film Festival, he dropped the baby’s name to the audience, likely not considering the couple’s more guarded nature.

As per Metro, Kossakovsky had apologised for the actor’s absence, saying: ‘He just got a baby, by the way, his name was… a beautiful son called River, so he cannot promote it [the film] now.’

River – most famous for his roles in Stand By Me and My Own Private Idaho – died in October 1993 from a drug overdose aged 23, following a night out at The Viper Room in West Hollywood. Joaquin, who was with his brother that same night, was only 19 at the time.

Phoenix and Mara met on the set of Spike Jonze’s Her in 2013. They’ve since starred together in a number of other films, including Mary Magdalene and Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far On Foot.

It’s believed the pair have been together since 2016, going on to announce their engagement in 2019.