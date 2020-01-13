Joaquin Phoenix Nominated For Best Actor Oscar For Joker Warner Bros.

Put on a happy face: the Oscar nominations have been announced, and Joaquin Phoenix has been nominated for Best Actor for Joker.

Advert

The 45-year-old has been blazing a victorious trail through awards season, picking up gongs at the Critics’ Choice Awards and Golden Globes.

Joker has also been very successful. After picking up the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, it was always destined for some sort of glory – and it could be a formidable Oscar contender on the night.

Joker Becomes First R-Rated Movie In History To Make $1 Billion Warner Bros.

The film, directed by Todd Phillips, looks at the story of Arthur Fleck (Phoenix), a wannabe stand-up comedian who unwittingly kickstarts a dangerous social moment with an act of violence. From here, we see Arthur’s rise (or descent) to become the Clown Prince of Crime.

Advert

After winning the Golden Globe, Phoenix told reporters about the process of becoming the Joker:

I think the way I worked on this was quite erratic. I didn’t attack it linearly. I was most curious about the medication that he was taking and the effects and side effects of the medication. That led us to realize that we had to have this fluctuation of weight. I dug into understanding medication and the side effects of what he was taking so that was the beginning. I read several books about political assassins that share a similar personality type.

Joaquin Phoenix Joker Warner Bros.

Joker struck a chord with audiences – but it also broke records, becoming the first R-rated movie of all time to gross more than $1 billion, beating the likes of Deadpool and The Matrix Reloaded. The fallout of its release has caused quite the stir online, with intense opinions colliding nearly every day for months.

Phoenix’s Oscar win is all but confirmed, however the Academy Awards are known for the odd upset here and there (for example, Green Book‘s Best Picture win last year took many in the industry by surprise). His biggest competition is Adam Driver for Marriage Story, a remarkably different but no less incredible performance worthy of acclaim.

Joker 2019 2 Warner Bros.

UNILAD called Joker ‘a mesmerising, incendiary portrait of villainy’ and our film of 2019. However, it’s got some brilliant competition for the biggest prize, with the likes of 1917, The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood all vying for the Oscar. The full nominations will be added below as they are announced.

The full nominations for Best Picture are:

Advert

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Little Women

Le Mans ’66 (Ford v Ferrari)

Jojo Rabbit

The full nominations for Best Director are:

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

The full nominations for Best Actor are:

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

The full nominations for Best Actress are:

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

The full nominations for Best Supporting Actor are:

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

The full nominations for Best Supporting Actress are:

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Advert

The full nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay are:

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

The full nominations for Best Original Screenplay are:

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon Ho and Jin Won Han, Parasite

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns

The full nominations for Best Costume Design are:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Little Women

Joker

Jojo Rabbit

The Irishman

The full nominations for Best Sound Mixing are:

Ad Astra

Le Mans ’66 (Ford v Ferrari)

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

The full nominations for Best Sound Editing are:

Le Mans ’66 (Ford v Ferrari)

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The full nominations for Best Original Score are:

Thomas Newman, 1917

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Joker

Randy Newman, Marriage Story

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

John Williams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The full nominations for Best Original Song are:

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman

I’m Standing With You, Breathrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen 2

Stand Up, Harriet

The full nominations for Best Documentary Feature are:



The Edge of Democracy

American Factory

For Sama

Honeyland

The Cave

The full nominations for Best Cinematography are:

Roger Deakins, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

The full nominations for Best Visual Effects are:

Avengers: Endgame

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The Irishman

1917

The full nominations for Best International Film are:

Parasite

Pain and Glory

Les Miserables

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

The full nominations for Best Animated Feature are:

Toy Story 4

Klaus

Missing Link

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

The full nominations for Best Makeup and Hairstyling:

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on February 9.