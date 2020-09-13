Joaquin Phoenix Offered $50 Million For Two Joker Sequels, Reports Say PA Images/Warner Bros.

It’s fair to say 2020 hasn’t exactly been a great year for film. Aside from the odd exception (I’m looking at you, Tenet), the fact Hollywood had to be shut down scuppered any plans for box office success.

2019, though. Now that was a different story, with films like Joker and Avengers: Endgame absolutely smashing the box office and making a lasting impression on their audiences – so much so they’re still being talked about today.

In particular Joker, which not only broke the $1 billion milestone at the box office but also became one of the biggest winners of the year on the awards circuit. And now, it seems that success may well continue because rumour has it Joaquin Phoenix has been offered $50 million to reprise his role in two sequels.

Joker Becomes First R-Rated Movie In History To Make $1 Billion Warner Bros.

According to reports, Phoenix – who won Best Actor at the Oscars and at the Golden Globes for his portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime – is in talks to return for a double helping of the villain.

‘Joaquin initially felt Joker was a standalone movie,’ a source close to the situation told The Mirror. ‘But he’s changed his tune now.’

‘He says he wants to play this character again, despite the controversies that came with the release last year,’ the source continued. ‘It’s still being negotiated but the scripts are being written and Joaquin is very engaged with it.’

Joker Stairs Warner Bros.

The insider told the publication Warner Bros. was ‘as shocked as anyone’ by the film’s success last year, which saw Joker overtaking Deadpool to become the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time and becoming the most profitable comicbook movie of all time.

The source continued:

They plan to make two sequels in the next four years, with a long-term commitment to Joaquin and his Joker director Todd Phillips and producer Bradley Cooper. It’s all about getting Joaquin to accept the terms – and the biggest payday of his career by far.

According to the source, Phoenix didn’t sign his deal for the first movie until the last minute, but Warner Bros. is reportedly asking him to engage long-term for the sequels. The studio then hopes to have the films ready for 2022 and 2024.

Joaquin Phoenix lost 52 pounds to play joker Warner Bros.

This isn’t the first time rumours have swirled regarding a Joker sequel, and in fact the last time it happened director Todd Phillips had to come out and deny one was happening.

At the time, he insisted ‘there’s not a contract for us to even write a sequel’, so it looks like we need to take the above with a pinch of salt – at least until we have it confirmed from Phillips or Warner Bros.

But hey, that was almost a year ago now and we all know a lot can happen in a year…