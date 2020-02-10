Joaquin Phoenix Paid Tribute To Brother River In Emotional Oscars Acceptance Speech

I’m full of so much gratitude right now. I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees because we share the same love – the love of film. This form of expression has given me the most extraordinary life. I don’t know what I would be without it.

The greatest gift it’s given me is the opportunity to use your voice for the voiceless. I’ve been thinking a lot about some of the frustrating issues that we are facing collectively and at times we feel or are made to feel that we champion different causes, but for me I see commonality.