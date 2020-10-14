Joaquin Phoenix Reuniting With Gladiator's Ridley Scott For Napoleon Epic PA Images/DreamWorks Pictures

Oscar-winning actor Joaquin Phoenix is teaming up with Sir Ridley Scott for a new film about Napoleon, called Kitbag.

It will reunite the actor and director for the first time since the 2000 epic Gladiator, where he played the sociopathic ruler Commodus, who was the antagonist to Russell Crowe’s hero, Maximus.

The film’s title comes from the saying ‘There is a general’s staff hidden in every soldier’s kitbag’, and will focus on the personal life of the historical figure. It will centre on his ruthless rise to power and to become emperor through his ‘addictive and often volatile relationship’ with his wife, Josephine.

Joaquin Phoenix Oscars PA Images

At present, there have been no details released on who will play her or any of the other major roles in the movie, Deadline reports, but it shouldn’t be difficult to attract big names when both Scott and Phoenix are already attached.

According to the report, Scott’s movie will attempt to capture the essence of Napoleon’s enormous ambitions, famous historical battles, and strategic mind as he rose in military stature.

Ridley Scott PA Images

The legendary Alien director already has screenwriter David Scarpa (the upcoming Cleopatra, All the Money in the World, The Day the Earth Stood Still) working on the screenplay, and will be produced by the director’s (and Kevin Walsh’s) production company Scott Free.

But this isn’t even Scott’s next project. He’s currently working on Gucci, a drama starring Lady Gaga as killer Patrizia Reggiani, with an exemplary cast that includes Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto, so will pick Kitbag up after that’s finished.