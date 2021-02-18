Joaquin Phoenix To Star In Hereditary Director’s Next Film

PA Images/A24

Joaquin Phoenix will star in the next film from the director of Hereditary and Midsommar.

The movie, titled Disappointment Blvd., will be written and directed by Aster, described as ‘an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time’.

There’s no further details on what the plot will consist of, nor is there any indication of what genre it’ll fall into. Aster has become a reputable name in the world of horror, chilling viewers’ blood in Hereditary and taking scares into the scorching light of day in Midsommar.

A24

As reported by Deadline, Phoenix’s involvement in Disappointment Blvd. had long been discussed. When he officially joined the project, A24 signed on. Aster and Lars Knudsen will also produce under their Square Peg banner.

It’ll be Phoenix’s first role since starring in Joker, the villainous origin story that saw him win Best Actor at last year’s Academy Awards, in addition to a great number of accolades across awards season.

Warner Bros.

He’s also due to play Napoleon Bonaparte in Ridley Scott’s Kitbag, though it’s expected that Aster’s film will arrive first. However, there’s no confirmed start date for production, nor is there a prospective release date, albeit it would be sensible to estimate sometime in 2022.

Phoenix is also known for being quite selective with his roles – before signing on, he was actually quite hesitant to play the Clown Prince of Crime – indicating Aster has something pretty special up his sleeve.

There are no further details about Disappointment Blvd. at the time of writing.

