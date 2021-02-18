unilad
Advert

Joaquin Phoenix To Star In Hereditary Director’s Next Film

by : Cameron Frew on : 18 Feb 2021 18:33
Joaquin Phoenix To Star In Hereditary Director's Next FilmPA Images/A24

Joaquin Phoenix will star in the next film from the director of Hereditary and Midsommar.

The movie, titled Disappointment Blvd., will be written and directed by Aster, described as ‘an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time’.

Advert

There’s no further details on what the plot will consist of, nor is there any indication of what genre it’ll fall into. Aster has become a reputable name in the world of horror, chilling viewers’ blood in Hereditary and taking scares into the scorching light of day in Midsommar.

Hereditary Toni ColletteA24

As reported by Deadline, Phoenix’s involvement in Disappointment Blvd. had long been discussed. When he officially joined the project, A24 signed on. Aster and Lars Knudsen will also produce under their Square Peg banner.

It’ll be Phoenix’s first role since starring in Joker, the villainous origin story that saw him win Best Actor at last year’s Academy Awards, in addition to a great number of accolades across awards season.

Advert
Joker 2019 3Warner Bros.

He’s also due to play Napoleon Bonaparte in Ridley Scott’s Kitbag, though it’s expected that Aster’s film will arrive first. However, there’s no confirmed start date for production, nor is there a prospective release date, albeit it would be sensible to estimate sometime in 2022.

Phoenix is also known for being quite selective with his roles – before signing on, he was actually quite hesitant to play the Clown Prince of Crime – indicating Aster has something pretty special up his sleeve.

There are no further details about Disappointment Blvd. at the time of writing.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

All New Zealand Schools Will Offer Free Sanitary Products To End Period Poverty, Jacinda Ardern Says
News

All New Zealand Schools Will Offer Free Sanitary Products To End Period Poverty, Jacinda Ardern Says

Adorable Pet Cat ‘Cries’ Into Security Camera When Owners Leave
Animals

Adorable Pet Cat ‘Cries’ Into Security Camera When Owners Leave

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It
Life

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It

Texas Mayor Resigns After Telling People It’s Their Own Fault If They Freeze In Deadly Arctic Cold Snap
News

Texas Mayor Resigns After Telling People It’s Their Own Fault If They Freeze In Deadly Arctic Cold Snap

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Joaquin Phoenix, Now

Credits

Deadline

  1. Deadline

    A24 To Produce And Finance Ari Aster’s Next Pic ‘Disappointment Blvd.’ Starring Joaquin Phoenix

 