Joaquin Phoenix Wins Golden Globe For Joker

Joaquin Phoenix has won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of unhinged comedian Arthur Fleck in Joker.

Phoenix faced serious competition for the award, going up against Hollywood heavyweights Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce.

The 45-year-old actor was heaped with critical acclaim for his performance in the Batman villain origin story, which also struck gold at the global box office.

Phoenix has previously won the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy Golden Globe for his portrayal of iconic country singer Johnny Cash in Walk the Line (2006).

He has also previously received nominations for Gladiator (2001), The Master (2013), Her (2014), and Inherent Vice (2015).

Despite dividing critics on account of its dark, often violent nature, Joker has received a highly impressive four nominations at the Golden Globes.

As well as Best Performance By An Actor in a Motion Picture, Joker is also up for Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director – Motion Picture and Best Original Score.

The seventh-highest-grossing film of 2019, Joker grossed over $1 billion, making it the very first R-rated film to zoom pass the billion-dollar mark at the global box office.

Reviewing the movie upon its October release, UNILAD’s Cameron Frew described it as ‘a terrifying, harrowing, volatile triumph of a movie:

The craft is impressive, but this is undoubtedly Phoenix’s film – and you daren’t look away. You hang on every word, breath, twitch and painful cackle; it’s a virtuoso, truly electric display of finely tuned character work. From the weight-loss (52 pounds, to be exact) to the most torturous, uneasing Joker laugh to date, Phoenix inhabits every fibre of Arthur’s being. Much screaming hyperbole has been dished out for the actor since the movie’s Venice premiere – he deserves all of it. A mesmerising, incendiary portrait of villainy. Brutal, unforgiving and extraordinarily led by Phoenix, Joker might well be the film of the year.

Many, many congratulations to Joaquin Phoenix upon receiving his second Golden Globe win, a truly incredible feat for any actor.

