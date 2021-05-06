Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker Sequel Still In Development

Warner Bros.

A sequel to Joaquin Phoenix’s hugely popular origin movie Joker is said to be still in development.

Released in 2019, Joker raked in a pretty serious $1.07 billion worldwide, and scooped Oscar wins for Best Actor and Best Original Score amid a lengthy list of nominations.

It’s perhaps unsurprising therefore that Phoenix was keen to sign on for a sequel, despite initially envisioning the original as a standalone movie, with reports of a potential second movie circulating for some time.

Now, according to a new report by The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel is understood to be still in development, alongside a variety of other DC Comics projects at Warner Bros.

This report gives a little insight into what the future of the DC movie franchise will look like, with The Flash reportedly set to be used as a vehicle linking the expansive cinematic multiverse together.

There will reportedly be opportunities for new stories told parallel to one another with The Flash setting up DC with a ‘multiverse that allows for many of these incarnations and story universes to co-exist and have superheroes interact’.

As per The Hollywood Reporter:

So far, every movie and TV show, with the exception of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson and set for release in March, HBO Max’s spinoff Gotham PD, and Joker and its planned sequel, will take place in the same universe.