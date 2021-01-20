Joe Exotic Fails To Receive Presidential Pardon From Donald Trump

Netflix/PA

Tiger King’s Joe Exotic has failed to receive a pardon from the outgoing president Donald Trump.

Fans of the eccentric tiger trader hoped he might have been on the final list of those who would have their jail sentences cancelled or cut short by Trump during his last day in office.

In fact, Exotic’s team were said to be so confident he would’ve made the cut, that they are alleged to have had a limousine parked near Fort Worth prison in Texas to escort him home.

The 57-year-old is currently serving a 22-year sentence, after being convicted of trying to hire a hit man to kill his big cat rival Carole Baskin, in addition to a number of animal abuse charges.

In the early hours of his final day in office, January 20, Trump’s team released a list of those would be pardoned or commuted, including the likes of Lil Wayne, Steve Bannon and Kodak Black, but Exotic’s name appeared not to make the cut.

‘Joe Exotic did not get a pardon. Looks like Trump is on Team Baskin after all,’ one commentator wrote on Twitter, while another added: ‘Bit gutted Joe Exotic didn’t get a pardon on the condition that he makes another series of Tiger King immediately.’

A third wrote: ‘Well we all know whose fault it is they Joe Exotic didn’t get a pardon.’

Tiger King became a global phenomenon following its release on Netflix in March last year; all of which is available to stream on Netflix now.