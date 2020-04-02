Joe Exotic Had Another Husband Who Wasn’t Mentioned In Tiger King Docuseries

I met him a few months after [Exotic’s third husband] Travis [Maldonado] passed away. So we first started chatting on Grindr in Oklahoma.

The first time we actually met on [Tiger King], it was like it was our first date, but we had actually met the night before. Me and my cousin went down to the safari bar, which was a little restaurant bar he had about half a mile away from the zoo, and he sang to me — he did karaoke that night.

He was just super sweet to me and he came off as genuine and a good, down to earth guy. He’s very charismatic.