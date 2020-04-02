Joe Exotic Had Another Husband Who Wasn’t Mentioned In Tiger King Docuseries
Joe Exotic, who featured in hit Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, was once married to a convicted paedophile who is now serving time in prison for murder.
Exotic, born Joe Schreibvogel, entered into a romantic relationship with Jeffrey Charles ‘JC’ Hartpence before he was convicted of these crimes.
Exotic reportedly got together with Hartpence while still grieving his first husband Brian Rhyne, who died in 2001 from complications relating to HIV. He ended things after Hartpence allegedly held a gun to his head during a drunken rage.
Years after they broke up, Hartpence was convicted for ‘aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14’ and was put on the sex offenders register, as reported by the Mirror.
Hartpence, 43, is now serving a life sentence at a Kansas prison for the first degree felony murder of Curtis Shelton, who was found dead at his home in 2014 with multiple gunshot wounds. He will reportedly be eligible for parole in 2034.
Exotic has had five husbands in total, with his 2014 polyamorous wedding ceremony to John Finlay and Travis Maldonado being shown in the docuseries.
Finlay, who opened up about life with Exotic in the doc, left the three-way marriage after getting a fellow zoo worker pregnant.
Maldonado stayed with Exotic, but died in 2017 after accidentally shooting himself in the face. Episode five of the documentary details how he had allegedly claimed the gun wouldn’t fire without a magazine being attached, even though the gun’s chamber had contained an active bullet.
Exotic married his fifth – and latest – husband Dillon Passage in 2017, before leaving life at the zoo together.
The couple were still an item at the time of Exotic’s 2018 arrest, and are currently still together despite Exotic’s lengthy prison sentence.
Opening up to presenters Andy Cohen and John Hill on Radio Andy on April 1, Passage said:
I met him a few months after [Exotic’s third husband] Travis [Maldonado] passed away. So we first started chatting on Grindr in Oklahoma.
The first time we actually met on [Tiger King], it was like it was our first date, but we had actually met the night before. Me and my cousin went down to the safari bar, which was a little restaurant bar he had about half a mile away from the zoo, and he sang to me — he did karaoke that night.
He was just super sweet to me and he came off as genuine and a good, down to earth guy. He’s very charismatic.
Joe Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for paying a hitman to kill his rival Carole Baskin, and for killing tigers to make space for more cats at his zoo.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111.
CreditsNew York Magazine and 2 others
New York Magazine
American Animals Joe Exotic bred lions, tigers, and ligers at his roadside zoo. He was a modern Barnum who found an equally extraordinary nemesis.
Mirror
Tiger King star Joe Exotic's ex-husband is a convicted pedophile in prison for gun murder
Radio Andy
Andy Cohen Talks Exclusively with “Tiger King” Joe Exotic’s Husband Dillon Passage