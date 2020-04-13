Joe Exotic Is Terrified Of Tigers, According To Tiger King Special Netflix

The Tiger King special, The Tiger King and I, has dropped on Netflix, and it turns out Joe didn’t like cats as much as he let on.

The special hit Netflix yesterday, April 12, and features some of the people who previously worked with Joe Exotic, including documentary maker and former Joe Exotic TV director Rick Kirkham.

Rick talks about Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, and claims he regrets ever meeting the 57-year-old and that Exotic was actually ‘terrified’ of big cats.

Rick Kirkham Netflix

Speaking on the TV special, he says:

He was scared to death of lions and tigers. And in the shots that you see in there, where he’s in with the two tigers, the white one and the other one – the white one is blind and the other one is on tranquilisers. It’s idiotic to think how he’s become famous as ‘The Tiger King’ when he’s so terrified of big cats.

While this seems like a pretty outrageous comment to make; if you’ve watched the docuseries for yourself, you’ll know that anything was possible at GW Zoo.

Rick also recalled the traumatic moment he saw Exotic shoot an old horse he had rescued to use as ‘tiger meat’.

Netflix

It seems Exotic was a very trigger happy character, as part of his sentencing was for killing some of his tigers to reportedly make room for more of the animals.

Tiger remains were found buried within the zoo’s grounds and, while Joe didn’t deny shooting them, he claims it was a form of euthanasia for previously ill and/or elderly cats he had.

Rick isn’t the only own who’s got bad blood with Exotic: head zookeeper Erik Cowie believes the so-called Tiger King got what he deserved.

On the Netflix special, Cowie was asked if he thinks Joe should be released to which he replied, ‘No. Not no, but f*ck no.’

He added that he thinks Joe will die in prison and finished the comment with ‘good riddance’.

Erik Cowie Netflix

Like Rick, Erik also regrets having ever worked with Joe and still feels guilty for having to put down animals for no good reason.

In the Tiger King and I, Erik says:

It’s in the back of my head and I think about it a lot – a lot of times when we put cats down, they used me because just my appearance or my voice meant I could get a cat up the side of the cage where we can dart it and tranquilise it. Those cats trusted me up until the end. Sometimes, I swear they’re like, ‘Dude you let me down’.

The Tiger King and I is available to stream on Netflix now.