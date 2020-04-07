Joe Exotic Requests New Judge After Claiming His Current One Is Homophobic Netflix

Infamous TV personality Joe Exotic has requested a new judge after claiming his current one is homophobic.

For those of you who have been living under a rock and haven’t watched Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, Joe Exotic is the Tiger King who, long story short, ended up getting himself arrested.

He’s currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for paying a hitman to kill his rival and animal rights activist Carole Baskin, and for killing tigers to make space for more cats at his zoo.

A couple of weeks ago, Joe – whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage – filed a huge $94 million lawsuit against the US Department of Interior and the US Federal Wildlife Service.

Following the filing, Joe now wants the judge who was allocated to the case, Judge Scott Palk, to be replaced after claiming Palk is homophobic.

According to TMZ, the Grady County Jail inmate requested the new judge this week, with Joe claiming Judge Palk has a ‘tainted view’ and dubbed his tone ‘agitated’ and ‘hostile’, along with branding him homophobic.

In the $94 million lawsuit, Joe is suing the US Department of Interior and the US Federal Wildlife Service for supposedly placing the ‘generic tiger’ on the endangered species list, which he says was done with the sole purpose of targeting businesses like his, and putting him out of business.

Within the documents, Joe reportedly equates this to ‘stealing my property and promoting an animal rights agenda’.



He’s also branded the Department of Interior and the Federal Wildlife Service as homophobic.

Joe gave as the reasoning why he believes the two are homophobic because he had been ‘discriminated against because he is the only person charged with this statute because [he] is an openly gay male with the largest collection of generic tigers and crossbreeds’.

Carole Baskin is the person Joe enjoys accusing the most frequently, however. He is adamant that Baskin killed her former husband, Don Lewis, and fed him to her tigers after he mysteriously disappeared in 1997.

Don’s ex-wife and children also believe Baskin was behind his disappearance – something she fiercely denies.

Addressing the rumours on her website, Baskin said:

As [Don’s ex-wife] Gladys and the daughters did everything they could to make life difficult for me after Don disappeared, they spread this rumour that they thought I had ground Don up and fed him to the cats. And the media loved it. The meat grinder shown in the video was enormous. Our meat grinder was one of those little tabletop, hand crank things, like you’d have in your kitchen at home… The idea that a human body and skeleton could be put through it is idiotic. But the Netflix directors did not care. They just showed a bigger grinder.

Following the popularity of the show on Netflix, however, Hillsborough County Police Department have since reached out to the public for more information on Don’s whereabouts.