Joe Exotic Says He Was ‘Too Gay’ To Receive Pardon From Donald Trump

Joe Exotic has said he was ‘too gay’ to receive a pardon from Donald Trump after his limo to escort him from prison was rendered useless.
Trump issued dozens of pardons and commutations of sentence on his final days in office, and while Lil Wayne, Kodak Black and Trump’s former senior adviser Steve Bannon made the list, Exotic did not.
The Tiger King star had previously been so confident that he’d receive a pardon that his team allegedly parked a limo near Fort Worth prison in Texas to escort him home, but with Joe Biden now officially in charge of the White House, it’s evident that Trump won’t be offering Exotic a get out of jail free card.
Considering he was so sure he’d be getting the pardon, it’s understandable that Exotic would be frustrated when the tables turned.
He took to Instagram to vent his anger against Trump and his family, claiming he was simply used to help them gain attention.
Exotic wrote:
I was too innocent and too GAY to deserve a Pardon from Trump.
I only mattered to Don Jr. when he needed to make a comment about me to boost his social media post.
He added: ‘Boy were we all stupid to believe he actually stood for Equal Justice? His corrupt friends all come first,’ the Independent reports.
Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted on 17 federal counts of animal abuse and two attempted murder charges against his rival Carole Baskin, the details of which are revealed in the Netflix documentary Tiger King.
