Joe Exotic Wants Brad Pitt Or David Spade To Play Him In Tiger King Adaptation PA Images

For anyone who has spent many of their days in isolation binge-watching Tiger King (i.e. absolutely everybody), I think it’s fair to say that seven episodes just wasn’t enough.

Obviously, and understandably, the people want more – ideally in the form of a film adaptation starring a whole array of Hollywood A-listers. It’s not much to ask really, is it?

And while no such thing has been confirmed yet – although you’d better believe I’m waiting on tenterhooks for any and all announcements – it seems Joe Exotic wants in on the action, despite currently being behind bars.

Joe Exotic Tiger King Netflix

Firstly, for anybody who’s not yet watched Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, let me give you the low-down. A seven-part Netflix docuseries, the show follows Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – as the owner of GW Exotic Animal Park, a 16-acre ranch in Oklahoma where he kept more than 1,200 animals.

While the show might seem like a simple animal documentary at first glance, with Exotic’s zoo home to an array of wild cats and bears, its synopsis hints at something darker: ‘A zoo owner spirals out of control amid a cast of eccentric characters in this true murder-for-hire story from the underworld of big cat breeding.’

Exotic’s zoo soon attracted the attention of Carole Baskin, CEO of the Tampa animal sanctuary Big Cat Rescue, with the pair’s rivalry eventually culminating in the zoo owner being arrested for plotting to murder Carole. He is currently serving a 22-year sentence, but maintains his innocence.

Carole Baskin Tiger King Netflix

Exhausted? Me too. Despite being behind bars, and despite the fact he hasn’t been able to watch the docuseries, 57-year-old Exotic is adamant that he knows who he would want to play him in a film adaptation of the show.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter yesterday, April 1, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin – the filmmakers behind the Netflix show – revealed Exotic wants either Brad Pitt or David Spade to portray him if his life story ever makes it to the big screen.

Not just any David Spade though. Nope, Exotic specifically requested the Joe Dirt-era Spade, with Chaiklin explaining: ‘He would like Brad Pitt or David Spade to play him. He doesn’t refer to David Spade as David Spade — he refers to him as “Joe Dirt”.’

david spade joe dirt Sony Pictures

It looks like Pitt and Spade might have competition though, because several Hollywood A-listers have already jokingly (or not, who knows?) expressed an interest in playing the eccentric zoo owner.

Primarily Dax Shepard (Hit and Run, Without a Paddle), who tweeted: ‘If I don’t get cast as Joe Exotic in the eventual biopic, Hollywood is broken.’

Edward Norton, Pitt’s Fight Club co-star, then got in on the action, telling Shepard to ‘step aside, pal,’ before adding: ‘You’re way too young and buff and you know it.’

Basically, loads of people are interested so can we please get somebody working on an adaptation ASAP?

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available to stream on Netflix now.