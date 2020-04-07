Joe Exotic Will Return For Tiger King ‘Sequel’ Set To Air On ID

Carole Baskin Says She Won't Return For New Episodes Of Netflix's Tiger King Netflix

Try as they might, it seems people just can’t get enough of Joe Exotic.

While people all over the world stare in disbelief at the crazy stories and conspiracy theories surrounding Tiger King’s GW Zoo, Big Cat Rescue, Doc Antle and the rest, the man at the at the centre of it all remains behind bars and unable to see Netflix’s docuseries for himself.

However, it seems even the bars on his prison cell can’t keep Joe Exotic away from our screens, as Investigation Discovery are apparently working on a new true-crime special called Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic.

The new show, a ‘sequel’ of sorts to Netflix’s hit docuseries, will reportedly reveal secrets only Joe Exotic knew, as well as capturing exclusive footage, and getting to the bottom of one of the biggest mysteries of the whole thing – the disappearance of Carole Baskin’s husband.

The supporting cast are also set to make appearance, Vulture reports, with Jeff Lowe and Doc Antle coming into question for the ‘sequel’ too.

Late last week, Jeff Lowe – the enigmatic tycoon currently running the GW Zoo – alleged that Netflix is going to drop one more episode of Tiger King. Naturally, obsessed viewers are ecstatic – but don’t expect to see Baskin again.

In the fallout of Tiger King‘s mass popularity and ruthless conspiracy theorising, Carole Baskin says she will not return for any new episodes of the Netflix docuseries.

In case you missed it, the seven-part show tracks two tribes going to war. On one side you have Joe Exotic, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, the eccentric figurehead of GW Exotic Animal Park, home to hundreds of big cats and swathes of other animals.

On the other, there’s Carole Baskin. The notorious CEO of Big Cat Rescue, a sanctuary for lions and tigers. Their rivalry is a huge fixture of the series, but so too is the fascination with Baskin’s past. However, following her complaints over the filmmakers’ handling of her story, it’s unsurprising she’s not keen to return for more.

The streaming platform has yet to confirm the existence of such an episode, with Joe’s current husband Dillon Passage seemingly out of the loop also. While appearing on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, he said: ‘It’s going to be like a live-based episode, I believe. Kind of like a reunion. But no, Netflix did not contact me to be a part of that. I’m not sure completely on the details.’

Meanwhile, in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, a representative for Baskin said: ‘We have not been approached about a new episode and would not participate if asked.’

One episode of the docuseries specifically focuses on the mystery around Baskin’s late husband Jack ‘Don’ Lewis, who vanished in 1997 without a trace (he was declared dead five years later). Much conjecture about her involvement – with Joe and co. claiming she fed him to the tigers – is given a voice in the show, however Baskin has denied any and all accusations.

In a statement shared on her sanctuary’s website, Baskin slammed the filmmakers, writing:

When the directors of the Netflix documentary Tiger King came to us five years ago they said they wanted to make the big cat version of Blackfish (the documentary that exposed abuse at SeaWorld) that would expose the misery caused by the rampant breeding of big cat cubs for cub petting exploitation and the awful life the cats lead in roadside zoos and back yards if they survive. There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the docuseries not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers. As part of that, it has a segment devoted to suggesting, with lies and innuendos from people who are not credible, that I had a role in the disappearance of my husband Don 21 years ago.

Elsewhere, on American crime documentary channel Investigation Discovery (ID), an unofficial spin-off show has been announced – set to air ‘exclusive footage’ that will delve into Lewis’ disappearance, however no release date has been announced.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is available to stream on Netflix now. There is no release date as of yet for ID’s Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic.