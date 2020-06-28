Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner To Remake The Princess Bride
There’s probably very few films quite so comforting as The Princess Bride, a classic sick-day movie filled with humour, adventure and plenty of ‘kissing bits’.
Now, at a time when a trip to the fantasy land of Florin is sorely needed, we are getting a DIY remake patched together by various actors from their own homes, using phones rather than studio equipment.
A sprinkle of imagination will of course be needed to bring to mind the perilous Fire Swamp or the Cliffs of Insanity, but it looks as if we’re in for a real nostalgic treat.
The collected footage will be shown in a series of chapters on short-form mobile video platform Quibi, beginning Monday, June 29. An ideal story-time for those of us who still enjoy being told bedtime tales of daring quests and life-sustaining love.
Various celeb couples taking part in the project include Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, Common and Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis.
We will also see turns from stars such as Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Elijah Wood, Jon Hamm, Beanie Feldstein, Lucas Hedges, Jenna Ortega, Jack Black, David Oyelowo, Keegan-Michael Key, Patton Oswalt, Josh Gad, Andy Serkis, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi and Zazie Beetz.
The idea was dreamt up in March by Juno director Jason Reitman, who viewed it as a means of staying occupied during lockdown while fundraising for the World Central Kitchen (WCK).
WCK is a charity that has helped keep thousands of restaurants afloat during the global health crisis; giving them money to provide meals for those in need. Quibi has donated $1 million in the name of this star-studded project.
Reitman told Vanity Fair:
The week that the stay-at-home order came through in California, I just woke up one of the first mornings, I think like most people did, feeling as though, All right, I need to be able to do something of value.
I just thought, Can we remake an entire movie at home? And I had seen that a fan-made Star Wars had been done. I just started reaching out to actors I knew, saying, ‘Is this something you’d want to do?’ And the response was kind of immediate and fast. It was like, ‘Oh—that sounds like fun’.
With the cult film having long had such a loyal following, it will no doubt be nerve-wracking to fill the boots of characters who have captured imaginations of generations of movie lovers.
Thankfully, this project has the blessing of original director Rob Reiner, who will be playing the part of the Grandfather in a sequence featuring Josh Gad as the Grandson.
Fred Savage, who played the Grandson in the original 1987 movie, will also be returning to take up his role, in a project that will see actors trade off parts throughout the scenes, each bringing something new to the beloved story.
Reiner said:
If you already know the movie, that’s what makes it fun. The audience already knows every line. I had no reservations. I was like, ‘Nah, let’s do it!’
Of course, without the magic of Hollywood studios at their fingertips, actors have had to get creative to bring the storybook world to life.
For example, a corgi will play the coveted role of ‘Rodent of Unusual Size’, while crowd scenes will be comprised of Lego figurines and cuddly toys.
Bringing an unexpected twist, Jonas and Turner will reportedly gender-swap some of the roles, with Jonas playing Princess Buttercup to Turner’s Westley.
The first chapter will open June 29, with Quibi releasing new chapters of this fan must-watch every day for two weeks. Just as you wish.
