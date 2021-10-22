unilad
Joe Manganiello Pays Touching Tribute to Halyna Hutchins After Death On Film Set

True Blood actor Joe Manganiello has paid tribute to Halyna Hutchins after she was accidentally shot by Alec Baldwin on a film set. 

Hutchins was working as director of photography on the set of the Western film Rust when Baldwin fired a prop gun and caused her fatal injuries yesterday, October 21.

Director Joel Souza was also injured by the gunfire and has since been released from hospital after receiving treatment. No charges have been filed for the accident and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, social media users have been paying tribute to 42-year-old Hutchins, who was named a rising star by American Cinematographer magazine in 2019, BBC News reports.

Manganiello took to Instagram to share a picture of the cinematographer behind the camera after they crossed paths on the 2020 film Archenemy, an independent superhero film directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer.

Joe Manganiello (Alamy)Alamy

The actor described himself as being ‘in shock’ after hearing the news of Hutchins’ death, saying he was ‘so lucky’ to have worked with her on Archenemy.

He continued:

She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next.

She was a fantastic person. There was no amount of pressure she couldn’t handle. She was a great collaborator and an ally to anyone in front of her camera. Everyone who knew her was rooting for her.

Manganiello expressed disbelief that Hutchins died as a result of a prop gun, describing it as a ‘horrible tragedy’. Concluding his message, he said he was ‘so sad today for everyone who knew her and worked with her…’.

Detectives are continuing to interview witnesses who were on the scene at the time of the incident.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

