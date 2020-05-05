unilad
Joe Russo Signs Deal To Write Extraction 2

by : Emily Brown on : 05 May 2020 17:23
Joe Russo Signs Deal To Write Extraction 2

Extraction writer Joe Russo has signed on to create a sequel to the hit Netflix film. 

Starring Chris Hemsworth, Extraction is a violence-filled movie, perfectly described by one of my UNILAD colleagues as ‘the ultimate shoot-punch-bang-wallop movie’.

The film has such a high body count that even creators the Russo brothers struggled to keep track of it, but apparently Joe still has some action-packed tales left to tell as he’s keen to create a follow up to the Netflix original.

Netflix

The writer has closed a deal to write a sequel and AGBO, the company run by the Russo brothers, is working to put all the pieces together.

The Russo brothers are optimistic that Sam Hargrave will return to direct the follow up, and that star Hemsworth will reprise his role as the black market mercenary Tyler Rake.

Chris Hemsworth ExtractionChris Hemsworth ExtractionNetflix

The details of the sequel won’t be finalised until the script is complete, but Hemsworth has made clear that he’d be up for joining the Extraction family once again. 

During a recent Instagram live, the actor commented:

It’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things and all I can say is ‘who knows’ but with this kind of support, it’s something I’d be pretty stoked to jump back into.

Russo told Deadline that the writers purposefully left the end of Extraction open so they’d have some creativity with the sequel, so only time will tell where the creators decide to take the story next.

He said:

The deal is closed for me to write Extraction 2, and we are in the formative stages of what the story can be.

We’re not committing yet to whether that story goes forward, or backward in time. We left a big loose ending that leaves question marks for the audience.

Chris Hemsworth ExtractionChris Hemsworth ExtractionNetflix

Extraction remains on track to become the biggest film premiere on Netflix, so there’s no doubt news of the sequel will be welcomed by fans.

Emily Brown

