Joel Schumacher, Director Of Batman Films And The Lost Boys, Dies Aged 80

Director of two Batman films and The Lost Boys Joel Schumacher has died aged 80.

Schumacher died this afternoon, June 22, in New York after a year-long battle with cancer.

He also directed big films such as St. Elmo’s Fire, Flatliners and A Time To Kill.

The late director was handed the reins on the Batman franchise after Tim Burton left Warner Bros. with the first one he did being Batman Forever starring Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey and Nicole Kidman.

While Batman Forever grossed at an impressive $300 million worldwide, Schumacher was criticised for its ‘unpleasant manic quality’, reported Variety.

Two years later Batman and Robin was released in 1997, which Schumacher received further criticism for, a film he later apologised for.

Despite his film failures, Schumacher also made some fantastic films which he received many notations and awards for.

Tributes to the late director have been shared on Twitter.

One person wrote:

I found out that Joel Schumacher passed away at age 80. Say what you want about his two infamous Batman movies, there’s no denying that he was a talented film director helming films like Falling Down and 8mm.

Another person tweeted:

Joel Schumacher, director of cool films like St. Elmo’s Fire, The Lost Boys, Flatliners, The Client, Falling Down and 8mm had died at age 80. Openly gay throughout most of his career, he purposely reflected this as a statement in many of his films.

Our thoughts are with Joel’s family and friends.