John Boyega Met With Attack The Block Creator Joe Cornish To Discuss Sequel

by : Cameron Frew on : 17 Jun 2020 12:28
Lock your door, do your homework, watch Naruto; Joe Cornish, director of Attack the Block, has been discussing sequel ideas with John Boyega. 

It’s been nine years since the south London cult sci-fi favourite hit the big screen. Featuring a group of randy teenagers as they battle an invasion of ‘big gorilla-wolf motherf*ckas’, it was an instant hit with critics and cinema-goers alike.

Notably, it features a fresh-faced John Boyega very much at the crest of worldwide ultra-stardom, a few years ahead of venturing into a galaxy far, far away. However, the actor hasn’t forgotten about Cornish.

While appearing on the Script Apart podcast, the director revealed that he and Boyega met a little while back to chat about the possibility of returning to the block.

Cornish explained: 

We’ve got ideas. I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We’ve always had ideas after the first one. But obviously we’ve both been busy doing different things. In a way, the longer you leave it, the more interesting it is. So that’s all I’ll say.

As well as recently signing a multi-film deal between his UpperRoom Productions and Netflix to develop films based in and around African countries, John Boyega gave an impassioned Black Lives Matter speech in London, drawing praise from filmmakers, fellow actors and fans across the globe.

The Star Wars actor retweeted a story regarding his talks with Cornish, writing: ‘Think imma need the whole of London for an army on this one.’

Commenting on Attack the Block’s relevance now, Cornish added:

The movie’s nearly ten years old now, and it’s trying to address issues that were fairly ingrained then, and have certainly stuck around. At the time when it came out, it put a lot of people’s backs up, because it has a very unusual protagonist and arc.

It’s wonderful that people are revisiting the film…  most of all, it’s a moment for John, and it’s a moment for hopefully some social change. To be a tiny little part of something that I hope is much, much bigger is exciting.

Cornish is currently working on Snow Crash for HBO Max, while Boyega’s first post-Rise of Skywalker role will be alongside Olivia Cooke in Naked Singularity, in which he plays a public defender who begins questioning the criminal justice system.

Attack the Block is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Cameron Frew

