John Boyega Tells Racist Fans To F*ck Off Over George Floyd Comments

John Boyega has delivered an impassioned and compelling message against racism on social media, telling any of his racist fans to ‘f*ck off’.

It comes after the actor spoke out against the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers on Monday, May 25, whereby a white policeman knelt on the unarmed man’s neck while they were arresting him until he lost consciousness. Floyd, an African American, had repeatedly told the arresting officer he couldn’t breathe, and later died.

After initially receiving backlash for posting a tweet that read, ‘I really f*cking hate racists’ – with many criticising him for swearing on a platform on which children follow him – Boyega rightly continued to address the subject both on Twitter and elsewhere.

John Boyega PA Images

Boyega’s tweets also attracted criticism that he wasn’t addressing ‘other forms of racism’, with the actor replying to somebody who wrote that ‘racism can come from anyone’ with: ‘I don’t care. That’s not what I’m talking about.’

He went on to explain his thoughts on Instagram Live, telling his followers it’s ‘very, very important’ to ‘ignore people that come through and try to make these situations what they’re not’.

The actor continued to say there is ‘no way’ he has the opinion that there’s no other forms of racism, adding: ‘Of course there’s other forms of racism. But a black man was just murdered in cold blood in the street Stateside again, while saying he can’t breathe.’

He said:

There’s a continuous cycle going on. Although I don’t live in the States, I’m black. F*ck that. So I’ll say it again. F*ck you racist white people. I said what I said. And if you don’t f*cking like it, go suck a d*ck.

george floyd killed by police Darnella Frazier/Facebook

Boyega then said he would block anyone who posted racist responses to his posts, stating: ‘Make sure if you’re commenting on my pictures or videos and you’re saying anything about no black people, you’re saying any racist sh*t, that’s straight up blocked. Fine, ready. I don’t need you on my page.’

‘And if you’re a fan of me and you support my work and you’re racist and you’re arguing with what I was saying,’ he continued. ‘F*ck off, you f*cking d*ckheads… That’s how it’s going to go.’

He added:

When I say it, I mean it, and you lot can’t rattle me. I’m not the guy to be rattled. I wasn’t raised by no weak people, you understand? I ain’t a guy to be rattled.

john boyega johnboyega/Instagram

Boyega has received widespread support for his comments, with many referring to him as a ‘king’ and others praising him for summing up exactly how they feel about the tragic situation.

Footage taken on Monday, May 25, showed a defenceless Floyd lying face-down on the ground during an arrest for an alleged forgery, an officer’s knee pressed forcefully into his neck. Floyd could be heard shouting, ‘I cannot breathe’ and ‘Don’t kill me’ as onlookers begged the officer to stop.

Floyd then became motionless, eyes closed and face still pressed violently to the ground, with witnesses pleading with police to check his pulse. They didn’t, and in fact didn’t move until medics arrived at the scene to carry him to an ambulance. He was later pronounced dead.

Police officer kneeling on man's neck during arrest Darnella Frazier/Facebook

All four officers involved in Floyd’s death – Derek Chauvin, the man who knelt on Floyd’s neck, and three others – have since been fired and an investigation opened by the FBI, but none have been arrested.

Clearly, this isn’t enough, with hundreds protesting on the streets of Minneapolis to get justice for the innocent man, and his family demanding those responsible be charged with murder.

Rest in peace George.