John Boyega Wants To Be The Next James Bond PA Images/Sony Pictures

As James Bond fans continue to speculate about who could follow in the footsteps of Daniel Craig, Star Wars actor John Boyega has made clear that he’s keen to throw his hat in the ring.

Or throw his lemon peel into the martini, if you will.

With Craig’s run as Bond coming to an end with the upcoming film No Time To Die, celebrities such as Tom Hardy, Idris Elba and Tom Hiddleston have all been named as possible contenders to take over the role.

Hear Boyega’s thoughts on the matter below:

While there are a number of good options out there, Boyega told MTV News he feels he could put a different spin on the iconic character.

The actor made his excitement clear when the topic of Bond came up, saying:

Ooh! Hey, listen. [With] Steve McQueen directing, let’s do this. We could show them something different. We still bring that sophistication. You know, James Bond has to be James Bond. But, we could do something with that.

John Boyega PA Images

Boyega’s comments came after Black Panther star Letitia Wright cast her vote for him to fill Craig’s shoes, telling MTV she knows ‘he would love it’.

Craig was originally set to wrap up his time as the British spy this year, but delays caused by the coronavirus outbreak mean fans still have some months to wait for his final appearance.

With that in mind, we might have to be even more patient when it comes to meeting the new Bond, but it’s good to know Boyega is on board if he gets the chance!