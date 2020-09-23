unilad
John Cena And James Gunn To Team Up For Suicide Squad Spin-Off Show

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 23 Sep 2020 19:05
While James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad isn’t hitting cinemas until next summer, its already had a prequel confirmed.

The prequel will be based on DC character Peacemaker, and will be played by ex-WWE wrestler John Cena. Cena is also set to make an appearance in the upcoming The Suicide Squad film.

Gunn will be working with Cena once again for the new series, which has been confirmed to be an action-comedy series for HBO Max.

The new series will will consist of eight episodes for its first season, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

Cena tweeted the news today, September 23, and expressed his excitement at working alongside Gunn again.

He wrote:

Working alongside @JamesGunn on #SuicideSquad was an absolute masterclass in how to best bring beloved characters to life in a new and fun way. I cannot wait for the #DCUniverse to experience more of absurdity that is the Peacemaker in this new project on @hbomax!!!

Reciprocating the excitement, Gunn tweeted, ‘I’m over-the-moon excited to be working on #PEACEMAKER with my pals @JohnCena & #TheSuicideSquad producer Peter Safran on this new @hbomax original series from @warnerbrostv @DCComics’.

The Suicide Squad will be the first appearance for Peacemaker, who Cena describes as ‘a douchey Captain America’. Dunn adds that the character ‘believes in peace at any cost no matter how many people he needs to kill along the way.’

Cena joins a pretty spectacular cast for the 2021 movie; the 43-year-old stars in it alongside the likes of Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joaquín Cosío, Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba and Viola Davies, to name a few.

In the trailer for the movie, Gunn promises The Suicide Squad will be ‘different from any other superhero movie ever made’.

While a release date for Peacemaker is yet to be confirmed, we only have 317 days until The Suicide Squad hits cinemas.

