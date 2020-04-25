John Cena Wears Hot Pink Banana Hammocks Because He Likes The Fit
John Cena is a big guy, there’s no getting away from it. That’s what makes his choice of underwear even more surprising: a hot pink banana hammock.
The WWE superstar has absolutely no shame whatsoever. Since fleshing out his acting chops, he’s butt-chugged a beer in Blockers and hilariously attempted dirty talk with Amy Schumer in Trainwreck.
In a recent interview, the wrestler-cum-actor discussed the legacy of his career and his upcoming introduction in the Fast and Furious universe. Oh, and he also revealed what underwear he prefers. ‘Picture just some poor spandex holding on for dear life,’ writer Mickey Rapkin noted.
Cena is a busy man, to the point he had to get changed while being interviewed. Due to this, the Men’s Journal reporter got a glimpse at his hot pink banana hammock. Naturally, they asked: ‘Is that your underwear?’
With self-assurance and nearly a smile, Cena replied: ‘It is. More for the fit, less for the colour.’ Who needs boxers when you can have a thong? Each to their own, whatever makes you comfortable.
He went on to explain that with more and more appearances in major movies, he’s simply grateful to be considered – and isn’t afraid of being the source of laughter.
Commenting on defying expectations and his work in Blockers, he said:
Everybody thinks I’m going to come in and smash somebody over a table. Because that’s what I’ve been fortunate enough to do.
I’m signing up for [Blockers] knowing that I’m going to do stupid shit. I’m OK being made a fool. That goes back to being made a fool in front of 15,000 people night after night after night after night after night.
Cena stars in Fast and Furious 9 as Jakob Toretto, Dom’s long-lost assassin brother. However, joining the cast wasn’t the case of a simple hire – Diesel wanted to assess his ‘character as a human’ first, inviting him to his personal gym for a chat.
Cena explained:
I don’t blame him. We do the same thing at the WWE. There’s nothing wrong with that. I’m getting a major league push being attached to this franchise. I like that there’s a vetting process. If I just cared about myself and not the legacy of the work? We have performers like that all the time at WWE. And they don’t last.
Fast and Furious 9 has been postponed to April 2, 2021. In the meantime, you can (and should) watch Blockers on Netflix.
