John Cleese’s Family Surname Was Changed Because It Was Too Embarrassing

John Cleese’s father changed the family surname because he brie-lieved it was too embarrassing.

The 81-year-old comic, best known for Fawlty Towers and his Monty Python work alongside Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and Graham Chapman, is one of Britain’s most recognisable entertainers.

However, way before he was born, his dad made a huge decision regarding the family surname. If he hadn’t, we’d know Cleese by a similar, but distinct name.

The family surname was originally Cheese. However, his father Reginald Francis Cleese changed it when he enlisted in the army during the First World War. In 1923, he made it official by deed poll.

An article published in The London Gazette back then reads, ‘I, Reginald Francis Cleese… hereby give public notice, that on the 17th day of September, 1923, I formally and absolutely renounced, relinquished and abandoned the use of my said surname of Cheese, and then assumed and adopted, and determined thenceforth on all occasions whatsoever to use and subscribe the name of Cleese instead of the said name of Cheese.’

It adds, I formally and absolutely renounced and abandoned the said surname of Cheese, and declared that I had assumed and adopted, and intended thenceforth upon any occasions whatsoever to use and subscribe the name of Cleese instead of Cheese, and so as to be at all times thereafter called, known and described by the name of Cleese.’

It was recently brought to the attention of Twitter users when a fan tweeted Cleese, writing, ‘I used to think your name was John Cheese which is why I loved you so much as a kid. Cheese. Marvellous!’

He replied, ‘I’ve always felt regret that Dad changed it… cheese is a great name for a comic, I could have moved to Monterey, and become Monterey Jack Cheese. Another missed opportunity.’

Other fans agreed, with one writing, ‘Cheese is a funny name. He should’ve changed it back to help his comedy career. It would’ve been even funnier if he’d formed a double act with someone called Chalk. Then they could’ve called themselves Chalk & Cheese, which is a well-known phrase.’

Another wrote, ‘This might strike some as a bit Cheesy, but I bet you were a bit Cheesed off. Missed chance at being the Big Cheese. There’d be Cheesy smiles all around.’

A few people have tried to crack their own jokes, with one suggesting changing the name of the comedy act to Monterey Python, while another commented, ‘I adore you Mr. Cheese.’

Cleese seems to take it in his stride, so no need to tread Caerphilly.