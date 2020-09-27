John David Washington Wants To Play Fantastic Four's Reed Richards PA/Marvel

John David Washington has expressed his eagerness to join the Fantastic Four team as super-genius Reed Richards.

The 36-year-old actor, who recently starred in sci-fi spy movie Tenet, revealed that he would be absolutely ready to sign should Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige ever decide to invite him on board.

Discussing potential superhero roles during a recent interview with Nerd Reactor, Washington said:

There’s so many. I think it depends on who’s asking, what director wants to do it with me. We’ll see, I want to stay open. I don’t want to box myself in.

However, when asked about whether he would ever be keen to play Fantastic Four leader Reed Richards, Washington showed absolutely no hesitation, stating:

Wow, I’d say, ‘Well, thank you for having me, thank you for taking this meeting where do I sign?

You can watch the interview here:

Washington also isn’t ruling out the possibility of playing another superhero in the extensive Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying:

Maybe there’s characters that haven’t been mentioned yet, or maybe even developed, that haven’t been introduced in any of the films yet. I’d like to see what they come up with, if I ever got asked.

At the time of writing, there has been no confirmation of when exactly there will be a new Fantastic Four movie, or which actors will be starring in it.

However, with the villainous Kang the Conqueror due to appear in the upcoming Ant-Man 3, many fans have high hopes that it won’t be too long until we see the team assembled once again.

You can catch Tenet in cinemas now.