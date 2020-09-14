unilad
John David Washington’s Dad Made Him Do Chores In Lockdown

by : Cameron Frew on : 14 Sep 2020 14:34
John David Washington's Dad Made Him Do Chores In Lockdown

Tenet star John David Washington wasn’t slacking during lockdown. Even famous folks do a ‘chore or two’, especially in Denzel’s house.

The BlacKkKlansman actor is the lead in Christopher Nolan’s new globetrotting, mind-warping ‘inversion’ spy thriller, known only as ‘The Protagonist’.

However, like the rest of us, he was forced to adapt to the current pandemic over the past few months, moving back in with his mum and dad during lockdown. Hollywood credentials be damned, you don’t skimp on chores around Denzel.

Check out Washington’s latest interview below:

During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, with Samuel L. Jackson as guest host, the actor gave a small insight into life in the Washington household.

Jackson asked: ‘When the pandemic was raging, you were back at home… you were in your old room?’ Washington replied, laughing: ‘Yes Uncle Sam, I was in my old room.’

Jackson continued: ‘You’re not a burden on your parents… you’ve got a job and career and stuff. You still had to do chores though, right? I know that Denzel likes some order in the house.’

Samuel L Jackson John David WashingtonSamuel L Jackson John David WashingtonABC

Washington, still laughing and a bit embarrassed, explained: ‘I can’t believe we’re doing this right now… yes, there was a chore or two. My chore was to make sure I was down for dinner in time.’

Jackson said: ‘That’s not a chore! A chore is sweeping the driveway, or taking the garbage out. Something legit that earns your keep!’ Washington added: ‘How about cooking? I earned my keep that way.’

TenetTenetWarner Bros.

Jackson, who’s known Washington since ‘before he could shave’, said: ‘You’re the grill master… you got mad grill skills, I gotta say that.’

Tenet is screening in cinemas now.

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Film and TV, Denzel Washington, Film, Jimmy Kimmel Live, John David Washington, Now, Samuel L Jackson, Tenet

