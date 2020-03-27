John Finlay From Netflix's Tiger King Has Got Some New Teeth Netflix

If you’ve chosen to spend your time in lockdown wisely – and by wisely, I mean binge-watching Netflix’s Tiger King – you’ll be familiar with John Finlay and his unfortunate set of teeth.

Finlay, who was once in a throuple with the Tiger King himself, Joe Exotic, and his other husband, is now nearly unrecognisable, thanks to a new set of pearly whites.

But, while you’d be forgiven for thinking his transformation was a new development, Finlay actually got his new teeth in July 2019, while filming for the docuseries was still taking place.

It’s alleged John was already wearing his new dentures during the series, meaning there was a lot of footage taken of him with them, but producers clearly chose not to use any of those shots for the final cut. Pretty annoying if you’ve just shelled out on a bright white set, huh Finlay?

He took to the Facebook page The Truth About John Finlay to tell fans:

Yes I have my teeth fixed. The producers of the Netflix series had video and pictures of this, but chose not to show it. It’s all about the ratings for them, not the people they hurt.

Fortunately, Finlay was inundated with support from fans, with one commenting:

I’m so glad you got out with your life. And congrats on the new teeth! Looking good.

When a curious viewer asked him, ‘I have a question and this is a serious one… if Joe would buy you trucks and many more gifts, why didn’t you ask him to fix your teeth?’ Finlay explained, ‘They were fixed before, but kept breaking from accidents on four wheelers, animal attacks and getting beat up while building cages.’

If you haven’t already made your way through Netflix’s latest binge-worthy docuseries, Finlay and his throuple with Joe Exotic is just the tip of the iceberg.

The seven-part series follows Oklahoma roadside-zoo owner Joe Exotic – real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage – who previously appeared on Louis Theroux’s 2011 documentary America’s Most Dangerous Pets.

Tiger King’s synopsis reads:

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness. A true crime documentary on Joe Exotic, an Oklahoma polygamist, country singer, and gun toter who houses a horde of lions, tigers, and bears in his roadside zoo and is accused of planning the killing of a local animal rights activist.

What better way to spend lockdown?

Tiger King is available to stream on Netflix now.